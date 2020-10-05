U.S. Supreme Court allows South Carolina vote-by-mail restriction By

© . Mail-in Ballots shipped from Orange County Registrar of Voters to U.S. Post Office for delivery
WASHINGTON () – The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday ensured that a restrictive Republican-backed law in South Carolina that requires voters to have a witness sign mail-in ballots will be in place for the Nov. 3 election.
The justices, granting a request by various Republican officials, put on hold a lower court ruling that had blocked the restriction. The court, in a brief order, said that ballots already sent would not have to comply with the signature requirement.
