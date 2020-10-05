Home Business U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up...

U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 1.68% By .com

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

© U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 1.68%

.com – U.S. stocks were higher after the close on Monday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in NYSE, the rose 1.68% to hit a new 1-month high, while the index gained 1.80%, and the index added 2.32%.

The best performers of the session on the were Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:), which rose 4.32% or 10.60 points to trade at 256.01 at the close. Meanwhile, Apple Inc (NASDAQ:) added 3.08% or 3.48 points to end at 116.50 and The Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:) was up 3.07% or 3.33 points to 111.91 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:), which rose 0.04% or 0.02 points to trade at 49.38 at the close. Merck & Company Inc (NYSE:) added 0.54% or 0.44 points to end at 81.24 and Walt Disney Company (NYSE:) was up 0.67% or 0.82 points to 123.37.

The top performers on the S,amp;P 500 were Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:) which rose 7.13% to 605.08, United Rentals Inc (NYSE:) which was up 6.85% to settle at 197.70 and Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:) which gained 6.48% to close at 10.51.

The worst performers were DR Horton Inc (NYSE:) which was down 2.81% to 75.70 in late trade, The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:) which lost 1.94% to settle at 36.94 and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE:) which was down 1.62% to 16.99 at the close.

The top performers on the NASDAQ Composite were Westwater Resources Inc (NASDAQ:) which rose 87.33% to 8.280, GreenPro Capital Corp (NASDAQ:) which was up 70.64% to settle at 1.8600 and MyoKardia Inc (NASDAQ:) which gained 57.84% to close at 220.34.

The worst performers were Westell Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 17.89% to 0.920 in late trade, Synalloy Corporation (NASDAQ:) which lost 17.28% to settle at 4.69 and Lonestar Resources Ltd (NASDAQ:) which was down 12.25% to 0.275 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the New York Stock Exchange by 2332 to 779 and 66 ended unchanged; on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, 2214 rose and 682 declined, while 75 ended unchanged.

Shares in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:) rose to all time highs; gaining 6.85% or 12.68 to 197.70. Shares in Westwater Resources Inc (NASDAQ:) rose to 52-week highs; up 87.33% or 3.860 to 8.280. Shares in Synalloy Corporation (NASDAQ:) fell to 5-year lows; losing 17.28% or 0.98 to 4.69. Shares in MyoKardia Inc (NASDAQ:) rose to all time highs; rising 57.84% or 80.74 to 220.34.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S,amp;P 500 options, was up 1.19% to 27.96.

Gold Futures for December delivery was up 0.57% or 10.90 to $1918.50 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in November rose 6.18% or 2.29 to hit $39.34 a barrel, while the December Brent oil contract rose 0.05% or 0.02 to trade at $41.45 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.01% to 1.1783, while USD/JPY rose 0.01% to 105.73.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.44% at 93.493.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLES

©