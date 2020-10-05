U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 1.68% By .com

© U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 1.68%



.com – U.S. stocks were higher after the close on Monday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in NYSE, the rose 1.68% to hit a new 1-month high, while the index gained 1.80%, and the index added 2.32%.

The best performers of the session on the were Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:), which rose 4.32% or 10.60 points to trade at 256.01 at the close. Meanwhile, Apple Inc (NASDAQ:) added 3.08% or 3.48 points to end at 116.50 and The Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:) was up 3.07% or 3.33 points to 111.91 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:), which rose 0.04% or 0.02 points to trade at 49.38 at the close. Merck & Company Inc (NYSE:) added 0.54% or 0.44 points to end at 81.24 and Walt Disney Company (NYSE:) was up 0.67% or 0.82 points to 123.37.

The top performers on the S,amp;P 500 were Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:) which rose 7.13% to 605.08, United Rentals Inc (NYSE:) which was up 6.85% to settle at 197.70 and Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:) which gained 6.48% to close at 10.51.

The worst performers were DR Horton Inc (NYSE:) which was down 2.81% to 75.70 in late trade, The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:) which lost 1.94% to settle at 36.94 and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE:) which was down 1.62% to 16.99 at the close.

The top performers on the NASDAQ Composite were Westwater Resources Inc (NASDAQ:) which rose 87.33% to 8.280, GreenPro Capital Corp (NASDAQ:) which was up 70.64% to settle at 1.8600 and MyoKardia Inc (NASDAQ:) which gained 57.84% to close at 220.34.

The worst performers were Westell Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 17.89% to 0.920 in late trade, Synalloy Corporation (NASDAQ:) which lost 17.28% to settle at 4.69 and Lonestar Resources Ltd (NASDAQ:) which was down 12.25% to 0.275 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the New York Stock Exchange by 2332 to 779 and 66 ended unchanged; on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, 2214 rose and 682 declined, while 75 ended unchanged.

Shares in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:) rose to all time highs; gaining 6.85% or 12.68 to 197.70. Shares in Westwater Resources Inc (NASDAQ:) rose to 52-week highs; up 87.33% or 3.860 to 8.280. Shares in Synalloy Corporation (NASDAQ:) fell to 5-year lows; losing 17.28% or 0.98 to 4.69. Shares in MyoKardia Inc (NASDAQ:) rose to all time highs; rising 57.84% or 80.74 to 220.34.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S,amp;P 500 options, was up 1.19% to 27.96.

Gold Futures for December delivery was up 0.57% or 10.90 to $1918.50 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in November rose 6.18% or 2.29 to hit $39.34 a barrel, while the December Brent oil contract rose 0.05% or 0.02 to trade at $41.45 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.01% to 1.1783, while USD/JPY rose 0.01% to 105.73.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.44% at 93.493.