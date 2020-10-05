Tyler Herro’s attempt at a mean mug in NBA Finals gets swatted by Twitter

Can a babyface produce a really good mean mug? Tyler Herro tried Sunday night in the NBA Finals. Twitter said, “Nah.”

Herro, 20, was feeling feisty as his Heat got back into the series with a win over the Lakers in Game 3. The rookie guard didn’t have a great game, shooting 6 for 18 from the floor and finishing with 17 points.

And then this video of Herro snarling/sneering late in the game hit Twitter:

Which made his face the butt of jokes — and kind of a bull’s-eye, too.