Trey Songz Vows to Take COVID-19 Seriously After Testing Positive

The singer also uses this opportunity to take a jab at Donald Trump while encouraging his followers to take the disease seriously, saying, ‘Don’t be like the president.’

Trey Songz has become the latest celebrity to test positive for coronavirus as the disease continues to claim the lives of millions of people. The R&B singer revealed the heartbreaking news through a video shared on his Instagram account on Monday, October 5.

He said in the clip, “Here’s a very important message to let you know that I’ve tested positive for COVID-19,” adding that he has taken the test many times before due to the fact that he attended a lot of protests and that he has a young son at home. While his previously tests always came back negative, unfortunately for him, he tested positive this time around.

Later in the video, Trey vowed to take this virus seriously and quarantined at home until he gets completely cured. He also mentioned that his grandfather passed away earlier this year, and he believed that it was probably due to coronavirus. “While he wasn’t sick, it was COVID. I do believe it was,” he said, encouraging his followers to take the pandemic serious if they came into contact with it. Taking a jab at Donald Trump, the singer added, “Don’t be like the president.”

Trey was clearly referring to Trump’s antics after he tested positive for coronavirus. POTUS received backlash for riding in an SUV to greet his supporters outside Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Sunday, October 4. Dr. James P. Phillips, MD called Trump’s motorcade “insanity” as it put those in the vehicle at risk, saying, “They might get sick. They may die. For political theater. Commanded by Trump to put their lives at risk for theater.”

Detailing the logical reason behind his concern for the safety of Trump’s staff, the doctor added, “That Presidential SUV is not only bulletproof, but hermetically sealed against chemical attack. The risk of COVID19 transmission inside is as high as it gets outside of medical procedures. The irresponsibility is astounding. My thoughts are with the Secret Service forced to play.”