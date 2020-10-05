Treatment of Long-Term Care Workers a Disgrace, Says United Steelworkers Union

Article content continued

“Adding to all that is the fact that a temporary $3 increase for personal support workers (PSWs) simply doesn’t address the wage gap between Valley Manor and other facilities that compete for PSW labour,” said Warren. “This not a sign of generosity and appreciation from the Ford government. Nor is it a sign that any real strategy to improve long-term care is on the way.

“It is an insult to our members and a complete disservice to long-term care residents, who deserve quality care from skilled workers, who should be properly compensated and respected.”

USW is part of a coalition of unions challenging Bills 124 and 195 as unconstitutional. Meanwhile, the local MPP, Conservative John Yakabuski, has refused to meet with long-term care workers from Valley Manor and their union.

Valley Manor usually employees about 100 PSWs, activity workers, housekeepers, dietary staff and laundry workers.

USW represents 225,000 women and men working in every sector of Canada’s economy, including 5,000 in health care.

Marty Warren, USW Ontario Director

David Lipton, USW Staff Representative

Bob Gallagher, USW Communications

