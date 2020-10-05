Travis Scott Makes Billboard’s Hot 100 History With ‘Franchise’

The Young Thug and M.I.A. collaboration helps the ‘Highest in the Room’ rapper become the first artist ever to have three No. 1 debuts on the weekly chart in less than a year.

Travis Scott (II) continues making achievements throughout his career. The rapper has just made a history on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart after his latest single, “Franchise”, debuted atop the weekly single chart. Released on September 25, the song opens with 19.4 million U.S. streams and 98,000 units sold in its first week, according to Nielsen Music.

“Franchise” debuting at No. 1 helps Travis break several records on Hot 100. In addition to marking his third chart-topping single, the Young Thug and M.I.A. collaboration helps him become the first artist ever to have three No. 1 debuts in less than a year. Back in December last year, Travis topped the chart with “Highest in the Room” before returning to the top spot after the release of “The Scotts” later in May.

Furthermore, Travis has joined four other musicians with at least three No. 1 debuts on Hot 100. They are Justin Bieber, Mariah Carey, Drake and Ariana Grande.

Following the news, Travis took to his Instagram account to thank his fans and friends for all the support. “TO THE FANSSS … F**K THAT!!! YALL FAM TO THE FAM I LOVE EVERY ONE OF LOVE YALL. YALL ARE THE BEST EVER. NOTHING WIT OUT YALL. THE TOP AINT LONELY ALL MY N***AS WIT ME AND Jeff @thuggerthugger1 BEEN BLEEDIN FOR 7 YEARS NOW,” he said. “FROM OUR FIRST TOUR TO TRAPPIN OUT DA SPOT. TO MY @cactusjack family. Love y’all. Mia this s**t is amazing. Ahhh bizzle u know the vibesssss ahhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh. NO HARDER WORKING MAN THAN THAT GUY.”

Back to the Hot 100 chart, BTS’ (Bangtan Boys) “Dynamite” dips to No. 2 while another former chart-topping single, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion‘s “WAP”, has to go down to No. 3 after four weeks ruling the chart. Meanwhile, Drake and Lil Durk‘s “Laugh Now Cry Later” descends to No. 4 as 24kGoldn‘s “Mood” wraps the top five.