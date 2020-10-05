The ‘Rookie QBs with multiple 300-yard games’ quiz

Cincinnati Bengals rookie QB Joe Burrow got his first NFL win yesterday. Burrow had played well enough through his first three games, but the Bengals could only muster an 0-2-1 record to start the season. On Sunday though, he was able to outduel the Jags and Gardner Minshew, throwing for 300 yards and a touchdown in front of roughly 6,000 fans at Paul Brown Stadium. Next week, Burrow will face his toughest test yet, as he and the team travel to Baltimore to take on reigning MVP Lamar Jackson and the 3-1 Ravens.

Which brings us to today’s quiz of the day. Burrow already has three, 300-yard passing games, and he’s the first rookie to eclipse the 300-yard mark in three consecutive games. He’s also now just three shy of the rookie record of six. In NFL history, a rookie QB has thrown for 300 or more yards more than once in his first season just 34 times. With that in mind, how many of the 34 can you name in five minutes?

Good luck!