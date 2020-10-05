‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ Resumes Filming in Prague

Marvel Studios

“The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” has continued its filming. Months after the production of the upcoming Disney+ series was shut down due to COVID-19 concerns, it has been reported that the filming has resumed in Prague.

The report emerged online after stuntwoman Vanessa Cater, who has confirmed she is part of the MCU Disney+ show’s crew, took to her Instagram account to share multiple photos and videos. One of the posts saw the stunt team getting on a plane, while another post featured them having fun while strolling around Prague.

MsLizzieHill on Twitter reposted them Sunday, October 4 and wrote in the caption, “I read an article the other day saying they’re ‘rumored’ to be back in Prague…. it’s not a rumor. Falcon and Winter Soldier cast and crew ARE together in Prague.”

In a follow-up tweet, the user continued, “I believe they’re wrapped in Georgia, (so finishing in Prague should be a wrap) but of course I’m not privy to all their changing plans. And again, if you have any questions about how long…direct your eyeballs to this article I wrote several weeks ago.”

This arrives after cast member Emily VanCamp, who reprises her role as Sharon Carter on the forthcoming series, confirmed that she wrapped filming on the show. In an Instagram post a few days ago, she shared a picture of her chair from the Georgia, Atlanta set. “That’s a wrap! Always love playing this gal #thefalconandthewintersoldier #comingsoon,” so she captioned the pic.

“The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” has Kari Skogland serving behind the lens. It stars Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan as the titular characters. Joining them are Wyatt Russell as John Walker and Daniel Bruhl as Helmut Zemo. Noah Mills and Carl Lumbly have also been tapped to star on the show as undisclosed characters. The series is scheduled to debut on Disney+ in 2021.