The Crown season 4: Netflix reveals first photo of Emma Corrin as Princess Diana in wedding dress

The Crown fans have been wowed by the first picture of Princess Diana in her wedding dress in the show’s fourth season.

The new season of Netflix’s historical drama comes to the streaming service in November and will see audiences introduced to Prince Charles’s (Josh O’Connor) new love interest, Lady Diana Spencer (Emma Corrin).

On Saturday, the highly anticipated first look at the young royal on her wedding day was shared online, with Corrin seen nervously wearing an ivory gown ahead of her 1981 nuptials to Prince Charles.

While the dress is created in the same puffy style as the original garment, it is not a direct replica, with costume designer Amy Roberts revealing that she wanted to “capture the same spirit and style of David & Elizabeth Emanuel’s original design, without creating a replica”.

Commenters were wowed by Corrin’s similarity to Diana in the dress, with one writing: “I thought this was actually Princess Diana!!”

Lady Diana Spencer (Emma Corrin) on her wedding day in ‘The Crown’ season four (Netflix)

“Oh my god it’s the exact spirit of Princess Diana’s wedding dress… can’t wait,” another fan commented.

