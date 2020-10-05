The Cast Of The “George Lopez” Show: Then Vs. Now

Can you believe the show is nearly two decades old?
It’s been 18 years since George Lopez’s self-titled show first graced our screens and its theme song kept us company at 1 a.m. on a random school night.
And as what usually happens when time passes, people grow up and go on to do other things. So here’s what the cast looks like these days:
George Lopez as George Lopez then:
Constance Marie as Angie Lopez then:
Masiela Lusha as Carmen Lopez then:
Luis Armand Garcia as Max Lopez then:
Valente Rodriguez as Ernie Cardenas then:
Belita Moreno as Benny Lopez then:
Belita now:
Aimee Garcia as Veronica Palmero then:
Emiliano Díez as Victor Palmero then:
Emiliano now:
Tonantzin Esparza as Marisol
And finally, Bryan Fisher as Jason McNamara then:
