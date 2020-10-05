Tesla in talks with Vale to buy Canadian nickel for electric cars

Article content continued

Analysts have also warned of a supply deficit for nickel, which makes batteries energy dense so cars can run further on a single charge.

Tesla and other automakers need to ensure there is sufficient nickel available to produce the number of batteries required for EVs over the next five to eight years, Mark Travers, Vale’s executive director of base metals, told .

“So that is the nature of the discussions I’m sure that is occurring across the industry right now and, without specifically commenting on Tesla, those are the conversations we are having right now,” he said.

Asked whether Vale and Tesla have held discussions, Travers said: “Yes, absolutely.”

Vale, whose Canadian operations span three provinces, is in the midst of expanding its Voisey’s Bay site to an underground operation that will produce about 40,000 tonnes of nickel-in-concentrate per year.

The miner has dedicated about $2 billion to low-carbon projects, including electrification of underground vehicles, fuel switching and heat recovery, Travers said.

In Canada it is also studying potential to store carbon in tailings at its operations in Thompson, Manitoba, he said.

Such considerations are “a key focal point” in discussions with automakers and other EV participants, he said.

“The discussions around environmentally friendly nickel are front and center,” he said.

