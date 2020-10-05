telekom slovenije: Telekom Slovenije begins rolling out 5G for mobile users – Latest News

Telekom Slovenije has begun rolling out 5G technology for mobile phone users, Slovenia’s biggest telecom operator said on Monday.
The company said it aims to cover by the end of the year 33% of the population within the current frequency spectrum.
In implementing 5G services, Telekom Slovenije is operating jointly with Sweden’s Ericsson.
The two companies signed a commercial contract last July.
