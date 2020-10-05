Home Entertainment SZA Confirms Drake’s Claim They Dated

SZA Confirms Drake’s Claim They Dated

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
5

SZA hopped on Twitter to confirm Drake’s claim that they dated — but says that he got the year wrong.

“Yeah, said she wanna f*ck to some SZA, wait/’Cause I used to date SZA back in’ 08/If you cool with it, baby, she can still play,” Drake raps on “Mr. Right Now,” a track off 21 Savage and Metro Boomin’s recently-released EP Savage Mode 2. 

