SZA Confirmed She Dated Drake, But With A Big Clarification

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
15

Updated 15 minutes ago. Posted 15 minutes ago

However, one line that caught the attention of many wasn’t from Mr. Savage nor Boomin — it was actually from Drake, who has a guest verse on the track.


Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Why? Because he casually mentions that he used to date SZA 12 years ago:

Some seemed intruiged by the information:

Drake fumbled Serena Williams, Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez, and Sza?!?!? This man cant keep a bad bitch to save his life my god.

Whereas others noted that the math seemed…a little off:

SZA was 17 for most of 2008, whereas Drake was 21.

And it looks like the confusion reached SZA herself — because she addressed the song in a series of tweets.


Theo Wargo / Getty Images

First, she confirmed that they did date — but in 2009, not 2008.

So It was actually 2009 lol 🙃.. in this case a year of poetic rap license mattered 🥴lol I think he jus innocently rhymed 08 w wait . Anybody who really knows me and was around during this time can confirm.. it’s all love all peace 🤝💎💫 .

So It was actually 2009 lol 🙃.. in this case a year of poetic rap license mattered 🥴lol I think he jus innocently rhymed 08 w wait . Anybody who really knows me and was around during this time can confirm.. it’s all love all peace 🤝💎💫 .

This would mean that SZA was 18 and Drake was 22 when they dated.

She then called their romance “completely innocent” and that nothing happened when she was underage:

I just didn’t want anybody thinking anything underage or creepy was happening . Completely innocent . Lifetimes ago .

I just didn’t want anybody thinking anything underage or creepy was happening . Completely innocent . Lifetimes ago .

Uhhh, so I guess if you’re mentioning someone you dated in the ’00s in a hit rap, make sure you get the years right?!

Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR