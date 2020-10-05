SZA Confirmed She Dated Drake, But With A Big Clarification

However, one line that caught the attention of many wasn’t from Mr. Savage nor Boomin — it was actually from Drake, who has a guest verse on the track.
Why? Because he casually mentions that he used to date SZA 12 years ago:
Some seemed intruiged by the information:
Whereas others noted that the math seemed…a little off:
And it looks like the confusion reached SZA herself — because she addressed the song in a series of tweets.
First, she confirmed that they did date — but in 2009, not 2008.
She then called their romance “completely innocent” and that nothing happened when she was underage:
Uhhh, so I guess if you’re mentioning someone you dated in the ’00s in a hit rap, make sure you get the years right?!
