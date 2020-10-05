Suliasi Vunivalu cramp, Melbourne Storm trainer investigated

The NRL is investigating a Melbourne Storm trainer over a potential breach of the rules when he asked for Saturday night’s qualifying final to be stopped so he could treat an injury to Suliasi Vunivalu.

Vunivalu came reeling out of a tackle in the 76th minute of the Storm’s 36-24 win and was left behind the play, seemingly struggling with a calf cramp.

The Eels launched an attack and were 60 metres up the field from Vunivalu before the Storm trainer came running onto the field, signalling to referee Ashley Klein to stop the game.

Suli Vunivalu is attended to by the Storm trainer, and appears to be treated for cramp. (Getty)

Klein duly obeyed and held up the game as the trainer lifted Vunivalu’s leg, which is the common way to treat a cramping player on the field.

The stoppage triggered howls of protestation from Parramatta players as they lost the momentum of an attack that was likely to be their last roll of the dice with less than four minutes to play.

It also attracted criticism from Paul Vautin in commentary for Nine.

In his weekly briefing to reporters, NRL Head of Football Graham Annesley confirmed the NRL was seeking an explanation from the Storm, confirming that if cramp was what was being treated the trainer had broken the rules by asking for play to be stopped.

Speaking over vision of the incident, Annesley contended that the trainer had asked for play to be stopped before having any time to assess Vunivalu.

“At this stage the trainer has not even attended to Vunivalu, he wouldn’t have any real idea about the extent of his injury,” Annesley said.

“Yes, he’s back on the ground, but our rules are pretty clear about when the play should be stopped for an injury. And I’ll show you the rule in a moment but you can see in that freeze frame the trainer is still yet to attend to Vunivalu and he’s got his arm up signalling to the referee that he wants the game stopped.”

Annesley then read the rule which clearly states when trainers can and can’t stop ask the referee to stop play.

“Any trainer who attempts to unnecessarily stop play for tactical reasons will not only be liable to a penalty under the provisions of the NRL rules but may also be ordered from the playing area for the remainder of the match,” the rule states.

Annesley added that the trainer’s actions “appear to be a contravention of our rules and we’ll be in touch with the Storm and decide if that matter goes any further”.

While the trainer could be in hot water if it was indeed a cramp that he stopped the game for, Annesley cautioned against criticising referees who stop games under those circumstances.

He pointed to a case last season where referees Grant Atkins and Gavin Badger were dropped from first grade for failing to stop the game when then Cowboys winger Nene Macdonald broke his ankle.

Nene Macdonald is helped from the field after breaking his ankle. (AAP)

“We had an incident, you might recall, early last year where referees allowed play to go after trainers tried to stop the game,” Annesley said.

“In that case it was a serious incident, a player had a broken ankle, and the referees played on. And the referees were both dropped because of that.

“So whenever a trainer tries to stop a game the referees will respond to that but we have to make sure that games are only being stopped appropriately.

“Where we feel a club has a case to answer then we’ll follow that through, as we have with this incident.”

