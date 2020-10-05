Steve Carell to Be Back for Second Season of ‘The Morning Show’

WENN/FayesVision

Steve Carell is set to return for the second season of Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon‘s hit TV drama “The Morning Show” as filming resumes after the coronavirus lockdown.

Production on the Apple TV+ series will pick up again on October 19 and Carell, who initially signed on to star in the show for one year, will return.

“The Morning Show” was in production on the first two episodes of the new season when Hollywood was shut down on March 12, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Also set to return are Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Bel Powley, Karen Pittman, and Desean Terry, and according to a statement made by Duplass in August, the show will touch on issues related to the pandemic.

“I know that they’re also rewriting, which is crazy because that’s what happened in the first season,” Duplass told . “They had a whole set of scripts (then) and they rewrote everything to include the #MeToo movement, and now we’ve got other, larger, global phenomenon to deal with. I don’t know what they’re doing but I know they’re rewriting.”

“The Morning Show”, which is also produced by Aniston and Witherspoon, is set in the cutthroat world of U.S. morning news. It received eight Emmy nominations, three Golden Globe Award nominations as well as a Television Critics Association nomination for Outstanding New Program.. The series also earned Aniston a SAG Award and gave Crudup a Critics’ Choice Award.