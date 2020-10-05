Steve Carell Returning to ‘The Morning Show’ in Season 2 as Mitch

RELATED STORIES

Steve Carell will not be saying g’nite to his Emmy-nominated Morning Show role.

TVLine has confirmed that Carell has formally signed on to return to the Apple TV+ drama as a series regular in Season 2.

The extent of The Office vet‘s involvement in Season 2 remained something of an open question ever since the first season concluded last year. At the time, showrunner Kerry Ehrin told THR, “We would like [Steve] to be back in Season 2,” adding, “It’s in the works, but it’s not a done deal yet. That’s all I can say. But I would very much like him to be and I think that continuing that story is actually important.”

In Season 1 of The Morning Show, Carell’s disgraced co-anchor Mitch Kessler was fired from TMS after being accused of multiple #MeToo offenses. In Season 2, Ehrin said Mitch would “still be the same guy, he’s just going to have more awareness that he is not a good guy. But people don’t change completely overnight, even in a tragedy. People are so wired; we have all our habits and neurosis wired into us so deeply that you fall into your old habits of denial or making excuses. But it’s still about that struggle now of actually knowing the truth — that he did very, very bad things. It’s not about a comeback. It’s about something else.”

Production on Morning Show Season 2, which came to a halt earlier this year due to COVID-19, is set to resume in Los Angeles on Oct. 19.

News of Carell’s Morning Show return was first reported by TVLine’s sibling site .