Soccer Players of the Week

Photo: Gamecock Athletics

SEC Offensive Player of the Week – Arkansas forward Parker Goins, a senior from Broken Arrow, Okla., scored her second goal of the season just 11 minutes into the win over No. 5 Texas A,amp;M. It was her only shot of the game against the Aggies. This is the second-straight season she has scored against a ranked Aggies squad after suffering a season-ending injury against Texas A,amp;M in 2018. The goal against Texas A,amp;M was Parker’s 23rd goal and 65/66th point of her career.

SEC Defensive Player of the Week – Missouri midfielder Cassidy Nurnberger, a senior from New Haven, Mo., scored the game-winning goal to defeat No. 13 Vanderbilt, 2-1. She had a key block on a shot that would have equalized the match in the final 20 minutes. Played 84 minutes at defensive midfielder. The win over Vanderbilt was the first Top 25 win for Mizzou since defeating No. 22 Kentucky on Sept. 25, 2015, ending a 16-match losing streak against ranked teams.

SEC Freshman of the Week – South Carolina forward Catherine Barry, a freshman from Hingham, Mass., scored the game-winning goal for the Gamecocks in back-to-back matches. She is the first Carolina freshman to score in back-to-back matches since Selma Sol Magnusdottir in 2018. Barry is tied for first in the SEC with three goals this season and has scored three of the Gamecocks five goals this season.