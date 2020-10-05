Shilpa Shetty Kundra seeks meditation as an answer to anxiety

Shilpa Shetty Kundra finally resumed work yesterday on Hungama 2. The actress was kicked about going back on a movie set but she was equally worried to leave her kids behind after staying with them throughout the lockdown period.



In this beautiful and enlightening post shared today by Shilpa Shetty, she reveals that she was anxious to leave her kids behind and was feeling weird about it. To control over her thoughts she decided to take to meditation, the simple pranayama. The actress says that 20 minutes of meditation really helped her and brought the much needed peace and calmness which was required. She made sure that none of the mommy guilt came her way and very strongly practiced meditation to calm herself. Now this post is truly enriching. In current times when there is so much going around us, anxiety has become very common and this is the best way to handle it. Take a look at the post here.





Shilpa Shetty Kundra will be seen in Hungama 2 alongside Paresh Rawal and Meezan Jaffrey. The actors resumed shooting on it yesterday and will soon wrap up the film.