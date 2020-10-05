Serious concerns for Federal Circuit Court Judge Guy Andrew missing on Brisbane’s Mount Coot-tha

Federal Court Judge Guy Andrew is missing after leaving his North Brisbane home and heading towards Mount Coot-tha. (Supplied)

Judge Guy Andrew left his North Brisbane home early yesterday and drove towards Mount Coot-tha, where he is known to usually take morning walks.

While his car was found about 2pm yesterday on Dillon Road at The Gap, the judge has not been seen since leaving home.

A ground search of Mount Coot-tha that started yesterday today resumed, including the use of police officers.

It was paused a second before 6pm AEST today but is expected to be continued again tomorrow.

Mr Andrew’s family has told police they are worried for his welfare and said that it is out of his character to disappear without notice.

Queensland Police said in a statement today that Judge Andrew has been described as Caucasian, about 176cm tall with grey hair and brown eyes.

Judge Andrew was appointed as the sole judge in Townsville’s court in March last year.

In August, the Full Court of the Family Court of Australia ordered a retrial of one of the cases he had been presiding over after finding he was responsible for “hectoring, bullying, insulting and demeaning” lawyers, the Brisbane Times reported .

That ruling led to him being transferred to Brisbane last month, where he has been receiving counselling and mentoring.