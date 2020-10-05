Serena, Federer will play in Australian Open

Tennis living legends Serena Williams and Roger Federer confirmed that they will participate in the 2021 Australian Open despite concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic.

As Peter Bodo wrote for ESPN, the tournament could permit spectators at 25%-50% capacity at its three main arenas. The French Open ultimately reduced its capacity to 1,000 fans per day due to the health crisis.

Williams, who turned 39 years old in September, remains one Grand Slam title away from tying Margaret Court’s record of 24. She withdrew from the French Open before her second-round match due to an Achilles injury.

Federer, also 39, hasn’t played since this year’s Australian Open as he continues to rehabilitate from a knee operation.

Players competing in the January tournament are required to quarantine in Australia for two weeks. Those who wish to play in lead-up competitions will likely need to arrive in the country by mid-December.