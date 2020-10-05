SEC sues John McAfee over recommending initial coin offerings on Twitter By

© . FILE PHOTO: The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission logo adorns an office door
() – The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday sued John McAfee, the creator of eponymous anti-virus computer software, alleging that he has made over $23.1 million in undisclosed compensation from recommending seven initial coin offerings on Twitter that were materially false and misleading.
