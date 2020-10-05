Danny Nelson / CoinDesk:
SEC sues John McAfee for allegedly promoting ICOs in 2017, 2018 without disclosing he was being paid to do so, says he got $23M+ worth of BTC, ETH, and tokens — The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has sued John McAfee for allegedly pumping initial coin offerings (ICOs) without disclosing he was being paid to do so.
SEC sues John McAfee for allegedly promoting ICOs in 2017, 2018 without disclosing he was being paid to do so, says he got $23M+ worth of BTC, ETH, and tokens (Danny Nelson/CoinDesk)
Danny Nelson / CoinDesk: