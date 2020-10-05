SEC Football TV Schedule for Games of October 17

SEC Staff

The SEC Office on Monday announced the start times and television networks that will televise its games on Saturday, October 17, the fourth weekend of the SEC regular season.

Prior to the season it was announced that CBS would televise the Georgia at Alabama game in primetime on October 17. It was also announced prior to the season that the LSU at Florida game would be played in the afternoon and the Vanderbilt at Missouri game would be televised in primetime on the SEC Network.

The Saturday SEC Network triple-header on October 17 will feature Auburn at South Carolina or Kentucky at Tennessee in the first game of the day, Texas A,amp;M at Mississippi State in the afternoon window and Vanderbilt at Missouri in primetime.

Saturday, October 17, 2020:

Auburn at South Carolina, Noon ET/11 am CT on ESPN or SEC Network *

Kentucky at Tennessee, Noon ET/11 am CT on ESPN or SEC Network *

LSU at Florida, 3:30pm ET/2:30pm CT on ESPN

Ole Miss at Arkansas, 3:30pm ET/2:30pm CT on ESPN2

Texas A,amp;M at Mississippi State, 4 pm ET/3 pm CT on SEC Network

Vanderbilt at Missouri, 7:30pm ET/6:30pm CT on SEC Network

Georgia at Alabama, 8 pm ET / 7 pm CT on CBS

*Network designation to be announced after games of October 10