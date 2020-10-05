SAPS tender scandal: 2 more suspects linked to Thoshan Panday case to hand themselves in to police

The NPA revealed that the two remaining suspects in the multimillion-rand SAPS tender fraud case were expected to hand themselves in at the Durban Central police station on Monday.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) revealed that the two remaining suspects in the multimillion-rand SAPS tender case were expected to hand themselves in at the Durban Central police station on Monday.

According to NPA spokesperson Sipho Ngwema, the suspects were expected to hand themselves over at the Durban Central police station on Monday, 5 October at 08:00.

“They will then immediately proceed to the Durban Magistrate’s Court for [a] bail application,” said Ngwema.

Ngwema did not name the two suspects.

On Friday, reported that Durban businessman Thoshan Panday and police officer Colonel Navin Madhoe appeared in the Durban Magistrate’s Court, where they faced charges of fraud between 2008-2009 and 2010 through the provision of accommodation and the purchase of goods for the South African Police Services (SAPS) ahead of and during the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

Their two other co-accused, former KwaZulu-Natal police chief Mmamonnye Ngobeni and former SAPS official Aswin Narainpershad, were not present in court.

previously reported that Ngobeni had agreed to hand herself in, but had, however, failed to do so.

Narainpershad was believed to be in Cape Town, and would be arrested and charged separately, according to Investigating Directorate spokesperson Sindiswa Twala.

Panday and Madhoe were granted bail of R100 000 and R10 000 respectively and the case was expected to be heard before the High Court on 14 November.