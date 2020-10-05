Samantha Morton Expresses Remorse for Past Threat to Kill Fellow Girl in Care Home

WENN/Phil Lewis

During an appearance on BBC Radio 4 show ‘Desert Island Discs’, the ‘Minority Report’ actress opens up about her clash with an older girl, who had been bullying her, when she was 14.

–

British actress Samantha Morton has publicly apologised for threatening to stab and kill a fellow girl in care when she was 14.

The “Minority Report” actress, 43, was brought up in children’s homes as her mentally ill mother was in abusive relationships, and had a low point when she was convicted of making threats to kill after an incident with another older girl who had been bullying her in the care home.

During an appearance on BBC Radio 4 show “Desert Island Discs” on Sunday, October 4, Samantha took the opportunity to apologise to the victim.

“I was mortified,” she said. “And I’m sorry to her. We were all abused. She was a child herself. Nobody looked after us properly. We were rioting in that home because they were locking the fridges at night. We were not safe.”

Explaining the incident, she revealed that after returning to the care home from a rave where she had taken drugs, Morton saw a nine-year-old boy she believed the bully had “pimped”.

“I snapped and said I was going to kill her,” Samantha added. “I didn’t harm her, I didn’t touch her, but I said those words. And I regret it and I am sorry.”

Samantha also revealed that she had reported abuse by a carer to the police but that she believes the two members of staff accused were only demoted. However, she expressed “absolute forgiveness” to most care staff, who she believes tried their best in a failing system.

Despite her troubled home life, the star’s talent as an actress was spotted after attending Britain’s Central Junior Television Workshop, and she eventually landed several TV roles that kicked off a career that has earned her Academy Award and Golden Globe nominations for film, and a host of TV prizes – including a Golden Globe for her portrayal of Moors Murderer Myra Hindley in the 2006 drama “Longford”.