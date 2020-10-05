Robin Thicke’s Fiancee April Love Geary Debuts Baby Bump While Announcing Third Pregnancy

Instagram

The 25-year-old model takes to her Instagram account to post a picture of herself hanging out at the beach as her baby bump is full on display, joking in the caption, ‘We love consistency!’

Robin Thicke and April Love Geary are being blessed amid the coronavirus pandemic. April took to her Instagram account on Sunday, October 4 to announce that she and her singer fiance are expecting their third child together.

In her announcement post, she also included a photo of her showing off her baby bump while hanging out at a beach. The 25-year-old model donned a black, two-piece bikini as she sat under an umbrella to cover herself from the blazing sunlight. “Sorry we can’t hang out, there’s a pandemic & I’m pregnant… again,” April wrote in the caption of the post, joking, “We love consistency!”

Robin and April already have two daughters together: Mia Love, 2, and Lola Alain, 19 months. The “Blurred Lines” singer also has a 10-year-old son Julian Fuego whom he shares with his ex-wife Paula Patton.

Following his split from Paula, Robin started dating April in 2014 and they have been going strong ever since. In December 2018, “The Masked Singer” judge popped the question to his model partner as the latter shared the heartwarming footage on her Instagram account. In the clip, a shocked April could be heard asking, “Are you serious” when the two were dining with others. The couple then celebrated with a kiss.

Last week, April celebrated her sixth anniversary with Robin with a sweet Instagram post. “Six YEARS. Omg SIX years, two babies, one burned down house and one less appendix between us,” she wrote. “I love you so much and I couldn’t imagine my life without you. You’re the best father, partner, cook, lover! I know I’m rarely ever romantic or serious (lol) but you’re truly my other half and you love me more than anyone ever has before. Forever & always.”