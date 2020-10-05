‘RHOP’s Monique Samuels Opens Up About Infidelity Rumors

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
9

Real Housewives of Potomac star Monique Samuels has opened up about the rumors of infidelity swirling on the current series of the show.

She says she tried to avoid addressing it at all on the show but that her hand was forced.

“The rumor that this ex friend was starting about me, she said that I was having an affair with the trainer, and that my pregnancy was not by Chris. As nasty as that sounds, this is why I played it cool. Because I did not want to have to talk about this on the show. I did not want to have to confront people because my desire is to protect my child. But now, the whole cat is out of the bag,” said Monique on The Daily Dish podcast.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR