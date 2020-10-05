redmi 9: Xiaomi Redmi 9 with 4GB RAM to go on sale today via Amazon – Mobiles News

Xiaomi Redmi 9 will go on sale today. The handset will be available on e-commerce siteAmazon via a flash sale at 12pm. Those interested in buying may head to the e-tailer’s site to grab a unit for themselves. The smartphone is equipped with a 6.35-inch screen and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery.

There are two storage models of Redmi 9. The base variant packs 64GB storage and is priced at Rs 8,999. There is another model with 128GB storage capacity. It can be purchased at Rs 9,999. Carbon Black, Sky Blue, and Sporty Orange are the colour options of Redmi 9 that a buyer can choose from.



Redmi 9: Specs

As mentioned above, Redmi 9 has a display of 6.35-inch HD+ screen of 720×1,600p resolution with a water drop notch and 20:9 aspect ratio. Powered by 2.3GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 processor, the smartphone runs on MIUI 12-based on Android 10 out of the box.

The handset offers two storage options- 64GB and 128GB paired with 4GB of RAM. The storage can be expanded further up to 512GB using a microSD card. As far as the camera is concerned, the handset features a dual-camera setup at the back. While the primary camera is a 13MP sensor and the secondary sensor is a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, users will get a 5MP camera on the front.

Redmi 9 houses a 5000mAh battery. The phone features a fingerprint lock support along with AI face unlock for security. The device measures 164.9 x 77.07 x 9.0mm and weighs 196 grams. MicroUSB port, 3.5mm headphone jack and Bluetooth 5.0 are the connectivity options available on Redmi 9.