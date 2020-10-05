WENN/Jaime Espinoza/Instar

The POTUS is making plans to leave Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland just days after he and his wife Melania announced that they tested positive for coronavirus.

Chris Evans has lashed out at Donald Trump after the U.S. leader urged Americans to stop taking COVID-19 so seriously in a tweet on Monday, October 5.

Trump is making plans to leave Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland on Monday evening after battling coronavirus there over the weekend, and in a social media post, he assured supporters he was feeling better than ever.

“Feeling really good!” he tweeted. “Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago!”

His comment, which opposes everything top medics and scientists are saying about the virus, which has killed over a million people around the world, and Captain America Evans was far from impressed.

“Don’t be afraid of Covid?! You’ve been under round-the-clock care by the best doctors using the best drugs. Do you really think everyone has access to that?!” he raged. “Sadly, I’m sure you’re aware of that disparity, you just don’t care. This is reckless to a shocking degree, even for you.”

Trump was airlifted from the White House to Walter Reed Medical Center on Friday after he and his wife, First Lady Melania Trump, tested positive for COVID-19. A number of his closest aides have also tested positive for the virus over the weekend. These include Kellyanne Conway and White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany.

The president shockingly announced on October 1 that he and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for COVID-19. “Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19,” the 45th POTUS revealed via Twitter. “We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!”