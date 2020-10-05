Reba McEntire Confirms Romance With ‘Very Interesting’ Rex Linn

WENN/Ivan Nikolov/FayesVision

The country icon reveals in a ‘Dating’ episode of her ‘Living and Learning With Reba McEntire’ podcast that she and the former ‘CSI: Miami’ star have been an item since the beginning of 2020.

Country star Reba McEntire has found love with former “CSI: Miami” star Rex Linn.

During a recent “Dating” episode of her “Living & Learning With Reba McEntire” podcast, the country icon shared her dating news, revealing she and Linn have been an item since hooking up at the beginning of 2020.

“(From) February on, it was the COVID pandemic, and we were talking, texting, FaceTime (sic). And that’s a really good way to get to know people,” McEntire said. “It’s good to have a person to talk to, laugh with, get into subjects about what’s going on.”

“Discussions about our past, our family, funny stories, him being an actor, me being an actress. And he’s very into my music. I’m very into his career. It’s just great getting to talk to somebody who I find very interesting, very funny, very smart, and is interested in me, too.”

Her podcast co-host Melissa Peterman added, “I think you guys are real cute together.”

Linn, 63, played Frank Tripp on “CSI: Miami” in 2002. His credits also include “JAG”, “The Fugitive“, “Better Call Saul” and “Young Sheldon“, a show on which McEntire guest-starred earlier this year.

McEntire was previously married to her former manager, Narvel Blackstock, from 1989 until 2015. She went on to date photographer Anthony Lasuzzo.

McEntire recently opened up on how her divorce forced her to take more control of her career. “I think forging your own path, that’s your choice. The divorce was not my choice. I did not want it at all. So it was left up to me of, ‘OK, kid, how you gonna handle this?’ ” she said on her podcast in late September.

“So when the people who were literally taking care of me, my company, and my career left me, it was kind of a ‘Buckle up, buttercup’ moment for me,” the 65-year-old shared. “I had to… (decide) what the hell am I gonna do?”

She called a big meeting with her remaining team members and outlined a plan to move on without Blackstock to deal with the business side of her career. She continued, “It was forging a path that I didn’t want any part of, but I had to do it… and so it was ‘Catch Up 101’. I had to learn so much that was dumped on my lap. But I think it’s made me appreciate the business more. I’ve learned a lot.”