Quino, Creator of Beloved ‘Mafalda’ Cartoon, Dies at 88

In her youthful innocence, Mafalda said out loud what many preferred to keep quiet. And she couldn’t help but ask her frazzled parents basic questions that often left them stumped. “Mom, what would you like to be if you lived?” Mafalda asks, while her mother is doing housework.

In another strip, Mafalda is standing in front of her class, conjugating the verb “trust.” “I trust, you trust, he trusts…” She then turns to her teacher: “What a bunch of naïve people, no?”

The cast of characters grew to include friends, a younger brother and a turtle named Bureaucracy, a nod to the slow-moving government offices that Argentines knew all too well. In one strip, Mafalda tells her mother she will play government with her friends. “Don’t cause trouble,” the mother says. “Don’t worry,” Mafalda replies. “We aren’t going to do absolutely anything.”

Quino decided to end Mafalda in 1974, saying he wanted to stop before it became predictable. He later added it would have been dangerous to continue the strip amid rising political violence ahead of Argentina’s military coup d’état of 1976.

“If I kept drawing her, they’d have hit me with one or four gunshots,” he said in 2014.

Less than four months after the coup, three priests and two seminarians of the Pallottine order were killed in a Buenos Aires church. Next to the bodies, the assailants had placed a Mafalda poster they had ripped down from the wall, in which the girl points to a police baton and says: “See? This is the stick to dent ideologies.”