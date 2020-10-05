PICTURE EXCLUSIVE: Tom Cruise, 58, is the ultimate daredevil on the set of Mission: Impossible 7

He’s currently in the midst of shooting the seventh instalment in his hugely successful Mission: Impossible franchise.

And Tom Cruise was seen making the impossible look anything but on Monday, when he shot action scenes for the anticipated movie in Rome, Italy.

The 58-year-old actor was joined by the leading ladies of the upcoming spy film Hayley Atwell, 38, and Vanessa Kirby, 32, as he sped around the set on a motorbike.

Action: Tom Cruise was seen making the impossible look anything but on Monday, when he shot action scenes for Mission: Impossible 7 in Rome, Italy

The star also looked every inch the action spy as he filmed scenes alongside a long line of police cars, making sure to keep his face mask on between shots.

Tom and Hayley made a very glamorous arrival to the set in Rome as they were spotted getting off a private jet together, with the actress donning a smart red coat as she made her way down the steps.

The Crown star Vanessa also looked ready to shoot a dramatic scene as she held a machine gun on the set and took instruction from director Christopher McQuarrie.

Impressive production: The star also looked every inch the action spy as he filmed scenes alongside a long line of police cars, making sure to keep his face mask on between shots

New movie: Hayley was seen on set in a blue shirt and black jeans as she chatted to director Christopher McQuarrie with her mask on

Drama: The Crown star Vanessa (right) also looked ready to shoot a dramatic scene as she held a machine gun on the set and took instruction from director Christopher McQuarrie (left)

Star: Tom looked casual in a blue jumper and jeans as he left his hotel in Rome before the full day on set, where he was also seen filming a dramatic car chase in a black sports car

Leading lady: Tom and Hayley made a very glamorous arrival to the set in Rome as they were spotted getting off a private jet together, with the actress donning a smart red coat as she made her way down the steps

Tom looked casual in a blue jumper and jeans as he left his hotel in Rome before the full day on set, where he was also seen filming a dramatic car chase in a black sports car.

Tom has been spotted filming lots of exciting scenes in the last few months, including taking on motorbike jumps, parachuting and riding on top of moving trains while on set in Norway.

After production for Mission Impossible 7 was moved to Norway when cases rose in Italy, it was reported that Cruise hired a £500,000 ship for the film’s crew to avoid any coronavirus-related delays.

Delays: After some of production for Mission Impossible 7 was moved to Norway this summer, it was reported that Cruise (pictured on set on Monday) hired a £500,000 ship for the film’s crew to avoid any coronavirus-related delays

Confident: Tom looked like he was in control as he shot his scenes on the set in Rome on Monday

No expense spared: On set the huge crew gathered around a pair of yellow vintage cars that were to be used in one of the car chase scenes

On location: The film featured real Italian police cars, with Tom and director seen stood near a long line of the identical vehicles

Filming was already delayed for five months after COVID-19 spread across Italy, where production had been based in March, leading the release date to be pushed back to November 2021.

‘They are terrified of further delays. Tom is determined not to see any more hold-ups. The studio believes it will keep everyone safe and get this shoot wrapped up’, a source told The Sun earlier this summer.

It was recently claimed that Tom was ‘exempt from Norway’s quarantine rules’ as he restarted filming in the Scandinavian country.

High-speed: Tom hopped into a sleek black sports car at one point during filming and looked in full control as he sped around cones

Impressive: The 58-year-old proved he was still an action man as he donned a grey suit and shirt while driving around on a police motorbike

Style: Hayley looked every inch the film star in a red coat and polka dot dress as she got off her private jet to start the day of filming in Rome

Chatting: Tom stopped to talk to the doorman at his hotel as he headed inside and also waved to fans as he got out his car

The media personality revealed how ‘excited’ he was to start shooting the latest instalment of the franchise in a phone call with Norway’s Minister of Culture Abid Raja.

Speaking about his return, he said: ‘It’s a gorgeous country, I can’t wait to get back there. I’m very excited, as is the whole crew, about coming back.’

During the call, the minister told how Norway is ‘looking forward to having [Tom] back’ and insisted how the Hollywood star and crew are allowed to shoot in the country without having to quarantine at home first, Norwegian publication VG reported.

Highly-anticipated: Tom has revealed how ‘excited’ he was to start shooting the latest instalment of the franchise in a phone call with Norway’s Minister of Culture Abid Raja earlier this summer

Action-packed: Other actors were seen on the set today carrying machine guns as they hopped out of black armoured vehicles

Extensive: The actors were joined by a huge crew on the set where exciting car chases and fight scenes were being filmed

Stunt man! Tom made sure all eyes were on him as he made a getaway on an Italian police motorbike in one dramatic scene

Quite the entrance: Actress Hayley arrived on set via private jet and looked ready and raring to start a busy day of filming

Smooth: Tom looked cool and in control as he made his way around the set in a smart black BMW

Put your foot down! Tom showed off his impressive driving skills in a black BMW and executed perfect spins in the fancy car

Polite: Tom chatted to the doorman of his hotel as he left on Monday morning to head to the set located just outside of Rome in Italy

Long day: Tom stopped to smile for the cameras as he headed back to his hotel in Rome after a long day on set

A natural: Actress Hayley Atwell, who is a new addition to the cast for the seventh film, looked in her element as she hopped into a police car

Jokes: Tom and director Christopher looked like they were larking around on set as they engaged in an animated discussion next to the police cars

Wow! Tom proved he was the ultimate dare devil as he took on daring car stunts in a black BMW on the set

In good spirits: Tom looked happy and relaxed as he stood next to a vintage yellow care in his grey suit and shirt

Day on set: Tom (left) was seen filming Mission Impossibile 7 in Anagni, a film directed by Christopher McQuarrie (right)

Calling the shots: Christopher McQuarrie (left on the set on Monday) is an American screenwriter, film director and producer

However, cast and crew had to pass two tests for coronavirus within 48 hours of landing in Norway and a series of daily rigorous health checks were in place.

Abid added that the film production team wouldn’t not have contact with anyone that is not part of the set.

The films focus on agent Ethan and will be directed by Christopher McQuarrie, who previously worked on 2015’s Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation and Mission: Impossible – Fallout in 2018.

Mission Impossible 7 will be released on November 19, 2021.