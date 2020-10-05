Photos: Kiara Advani snapped out and about in the city

Kiara Advani shot to fame last year post the success of her film Kabir Singh alongside Shahid Kapoor. Soon she was seen with Diljit Dosanjh, Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan in Good Newwz which was another big hit and post that her web show Guilty too made waves in the world of entertainment. Well, the actress currently has a lot on her plate and is gearing up for the release of Laxxmi Bomb and Shershah. She also has Indoo Ki Jawani lined up for release. With all going well for her, Kiara is surely on cloud nine.

Today, we snapped the actress in casual ethnic wear as she stepped out in a suit. She quickly entered the building where she arrived for some work. Kiara waved to the paparazzi waiting to catch a glimpse of her before heading inside. Check out the pictures below…