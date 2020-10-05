PayPal's Venmo announces a Visa credit card, managed through its app and with a QR code on the physical card, for making online and in-store payments (Mark Gurman/Bloomberg)

Mark Gurman / Bloomberg:
PayPal’s Venmo announces a Visa credit card, managed through its app and with a QR code on the physical card, for making online and in-store payments — – The cash-back Visa card will be issued by Synchrony Financial,nbsp; — PayPal-owned Venmo to compete with Goldman’s Apple Card
