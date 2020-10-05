Patriots vs. Chiefs live score, updates, highlights from NFL’s Monday night football game

Football fans will be treated to two “Monday Night Football” games in Week 4 after the matchup between the Patriots and the Chiefs was postponed because of players from both teams testing positive for COVID-19.

New England (2-1) will be at the greater disadvantage without starting quarterback Cam Newton, who was the lone Pats player to test positive for the virus. Veteran backup Brian Hoyer will get the start in his absence, and second-year quarterback Jarrett Stidham will serve as his backup.

Practice squad QB Jordan Ta’amu tested positive for Kansas City (3-0), but otherwise the Chiefs will be full strength at home. Reigning Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes has looked solid so far, throwing for 898 yards and touchdowns for a 114.3 passer rating through three games.

The point spread moved from Chiefs -7 to Chiefs -10.5 once news broke that Newton would be sidelined.

Sporting News is tracking live scoring updates and highlights from Patriots vs. Chiefs on Monday night. Follow below for complete results from the postponed NFL Week 4 game.

Patriots vs. Chiefs score

 Q1Q2Q3Q4Total
Chiefs33
Patriots 0

Patriots vs. Chiefs live updates, highlights

7:20 p.m. — Patriots go three and out in the first series with Brian Hoyer. Chiefs have it at their own 18-yard line, 8:42 remaining in the first quarter.

7:16 p.m. — Mahomes’ pass should have been picked off by Devin McCourty, but instead the Chiefs are able to drive down to the goal line. New England holds them to a 23-yard field goal. Kansas City leads 3-0 with 10:08 left in the first quarter.

7:08 p.m. — The Patriots kick it off and Patrick Mahomes will lead the Chiefs out to start the game.

Patriots vs. Chiefs start time

  • Date: Monday, Oct. 5
  • Kickoff: 7:05 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: CBS
  • Live stream: fuboTV

Patriots vs. Chiefs is scheduled to start at 7:05 p.m. ET on CBS, making it the first game of a rare Monday doubleheader on different networks. The regularly scheduled “Monday Night Football” game on ESPN between the Falcons and Packers in Green Bay was pushed back to 9 p.m. ET.

