Patriots QB Cam Newton Tests Positive For COVID-19

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton has tested positive for the coronavirus.

This means he will have to sit out the team’s Week 4 game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

“Late last night, we received notice that a Patriots player tested positive for COVID-19. The player immediately entered self-quarantine,” the Patriots said in a statement per ESPN. “Several additional players, coaches and staff who have been in close contact with the player received point of care tests this morning and all were negative for COVID-19.”

The NFL issued a statement saying they were “positive COVID-19 tests on both teams.”

Until Newton’s positive test result, the team has remained unaffected by the virus. It’s not clear as to how he caught it.

Newton is one of the Patriots’ top performers. He’s 62-of-91 for 714 yards, with two touchdown passes and two interceptions, and has added 35 rushes for 149 yards and four touchdowns.