Home Entertainment Patriots QB Cam Newton Tests Positive For COVID-19

Patriots QB Cam Newton Tests Positive For COVID-19

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
7

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton has tested positive for the coronavirus.

This means he will have to sit out the team’s Week 4 game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

“Late last night, we received notice that a Patriots player tested positive for COVID-19. The player immediately entered self-quarantine,” the Patriots said in a statement per ESPN. “Several additional players, coaches and staff who have been in close contact with the player received point of care tests this morning and all were negative for COVID-19.”

RELATED ARTICLES

©