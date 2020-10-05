Patriots coach Bill Belichick wears two masks for game vs. Chiefs

Belichick’s extra precautions came after the contest was postponed from Sunday afternoon to Monday evening after New England quarterback Cam Newton tested positive for COVID-19. Journeyman Brian Hoyer replaced Newton in the lineup against the Chiefs.

The first full week of October has been full of NFL-related COVID-19 headlines. Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller and quarterback Derek Carr were among players fined by the league on Monday for attending a charity event recently hosted by Waller. Pictures from the gathering showed multiple members of the Raiders not wearing face coverings.

Later in the day, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell sent a memo to teams with updated health and safety guidelines for completing the season amid the coronavirus pandemic. Goodell threatened to strip clubs of draft picks and force forfeits for future violations of league protocols that include bans of gatherings outside club facilities. The NFL added that it will use a video monitoring system to ensure players, staff members and other personnel are complying with league protocols.

“Simply put, compliance is mandatory,” Goodell wrote.

At least five coaches have been fined for not properly wearing face coverings on sidelines during games. Belichick is not among those five.