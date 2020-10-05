Patrick Chung and many others disagreed with a key call in the first half

Midway through the second quarter of Monday’s Patriots-Chiefs game, New England defensive ends Chase Winovich and Deatrich Wise Jr. crunched Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes and knocked the ball free.

Patriots linebacker Shilique Calhoun corralled it for what appeared to be a turnover, but the referees opted to whistle the play dead before the turnover occurred. It was officially a sack for a loss of seven that brought up fourth down and forced a punt.

CBS announcers Jim Nantz and Tony Romo were confused by the call and believed Patriots head coach Bill Belichick had a legitimate gripe as he argued the ruling.

“I have no idea why they would stop it,” Romo said. “That’s why I think Belichick is right. It’s a fumble.”

Romo said if not a fumble, it was certainly an interception.

CBS rules analyst Gene Steratore was confident it was an interception, noting that a Belichick challenge would have prompted a review and likely a reversal. Romo speculated that perhaps Belichick didn’t challenge the play because he thought the referee was saying Calhoun was down, when in reality, he was saying Mahomes was down.

“If Coach Belichick just throws that flag as quickly as he can, we have to stop and take that review… We can clearly see that this is an interception.” – @GeneSteratore on Chiefs play that was ruled a sack. pic.twitter.com/JaOlHcDdb7 — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) October 6, 2020

The Patriots would have had the ball deep in Kansas City territory, trailing just 6-3 with a chance to capitalize and take the lead. Instead, they took over deep in their own territory and were unable to score to end the half as quarterback Brian Hoyer unwisely took a sack as expired.

Patriots safety Patrick Chung, who opted out out of the 2020 season, took umbrage with the ruling and expressed his displeasure on Twitter.

Wtf was that. That’s a fumble!!!! God dammit — Patrick Chung (@PatrickChung23) October 6, 2020

He certainly wasn’t alone, as there were many strong reactions from both reporters and fans after the play.

Terrible. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) October 6, 2020

The officials ruled it a 7 yard sack for Winovich and apparently ruled that Mahomes was down. Sure looked like a fumble and clear recovery for the Patriots. This one needs to be grilled — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) October 6, 2020

Patriots force a Mahomes fumble, but for some reason the refs blew the play dead. Brutal missed call. — WEEI (@WEEI) October 6, 2020

Welp, that series of events will give Patriots fans fuel forever — The Ringer (@ringer) October 6, 2020

The officials are gonna get in the way of a Pats-Chiefs game? No way. pic.twitter.com/kRZw05Hvi6 — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) October 6, 2020