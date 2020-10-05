Packers vs. Falcons live score, updates, highlights from NFL’s ‘Monday Night Football’ game

The Week 4 “Monday Night Football” matchup features two teams on opposite ends of the win-column spectrum this season.

The Packers (3-0) — who have won their games by an average of 12.3 points — will host a Falcons team (0-3) that has struggled to finish each of its last two games. Atlanta has squandered second-half leads of 19 and 16 points to the Cowboys and Bears, respectively.

Monday’s meeting should feature heavy passing by Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers and Atlanta’s Matt Ryan, as both teams’ defenses rank in the bottom half of the league in defending against the pass: The Packers rank 18th, giving up 247 yards per game; the Falcons rank 31st with 350 yards allowed per game.

To that end, Atlanta will likely look to receivers Julio Jones (hamstring) and Calvin Ridley (ankle), both of whom are expected to play Monday. But Packers receiver Davante Adams (ankle) tweeted that he is being withheld from Monday’s game. Will the return of Jones alongside Ridley be enough to spur the Falcons to their first win of the season? Or will they suffer yet another heartbreak as Green Bay takes sole command of the NFC North with a 4-0 record?

Sporting News is tracking live scoring updates and highlights from Packers vs. Falcons on “Monday Night Football.” Follow below for complete results from the NFL Week 4 game.

Packers vs. Falcons live updates, highlights from ‘Monday Night Football’

First quarter: Packers 6, Falcons 0

9:20 p.m.: Finally, a positive play for Atlanta: Deion Jones hits Aaron Jones in the backfield for a 5-yard loss. That makes it third-and-7 from the Atlanta 25.

9:18 p.m.: Rodgers again wasting no time, this time hitting running back Jamaal Williams down the sideline for a 29-yard gain. The Packers are now driving at the Atlanta 28.

9:14 p.m.: That’s another three-and-out by the Falcons; Matt Ryan is currently 0 for 3 on the night, with all three attempts going to Ridley. Packers to take over at their 34-yard line.

9:10 p.m.: TOUCHDOWN PACKERS. Rodgers finds a wide-open Jones in the flats for a 6-yard touchdown to make it 7-0 Packers. That was too easy.

9:08 p.m.: Aaron Jones is involved in the next three plays for Green Bay: a reception of 8 yards and two runs of 9 and 23 yards to get the Packers to the Atlanta 6-yard line.

9:07 p.m.: Aaron Rodgers wastes no time in moving Green Bay up the field, hitting Robert Tonyan up the middle for a 27-yard gain out to the Atlanta 46.

9:03 p.m.: Falcons receiver Calvin Ridley drops the ball on what would have been a long gain, forcing Atlanta to punt on third-and-6. Green Bay takes over at its 27.

9 p.m.: And we’re off. Falcons get the ball to start the game.

Packers vs. Falcons start time

The Packers-Falcons start time was pushed back from its original 8:15 p.m. ET to 9 p.m. because the Patriots-Chiefs game was moved from Sunday afternoon to 7:05 p.m. ET Monday.

This is the second of five prime-time games on the Packers’ 2020 schedule. They’ll be back in the national spotlight in Week 9 for a Thursday night game at San Francisco for a rematch of last season’s NFC championship.

This is the first of two prime-time games for the Falcons on their 2020 schedule. Atlanta next appears in a prime-time slot in Week 8 for “Thursday Night Football” at Carolina.

