OpenGate Capital Portfolio Company SMAC Signs Agreement to Sell AXTER to IKO

LOS ANGELES & PARIS — OpenGate Capital, a global private equity firm, announced today that its portfolio company, SMAC, has reached an agreement to sell AXTER, a subsidiary focused on the production of waterproofing membranes, to IKO of Canada. IKO is a leader in the roofing, waterproofing, and insulation industry for residential and commercial markets. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed, and the final sale is subject to closing conditions and works council consultation.

SMAC is a global manufacturer of waterproofing and building envelope solutions with operations across two divisions: Travaux and Industrie. SMAC Travaux specializes in waterproofing solutions typically utilized on flat roofs structures and facades. SMAC Industrie manufactures bituminous membranes, skylights and resins.

The prospective sale of AXTER by SMAC fulfills OpenGate’s investment strategy by enabling SMAC to focus on its core business in waterproofing, cladding, architectural facades, and maintenance.

SMAC is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux and has operations across France, Morocco, and South America and is supported by 2,900 employees.

About OpenGate Capital

OpenGate Capital is a global private equity firm specializing in the acquisition and operation of businesses to create new value through operational improvements, innovation and growth. Established in 2005, OpenGate Capital is headquartered in Los Angeles, California with a European office in Paris, France. OpenGate’s professionals possess the critical skills needed to acquire, transition, operate, build and scale successful businesses. To date, OpenGate Capital, through its legacy and fund investments, has executed more than 30 acquisitions including corporate carve-outs, management buy-outs, special situations and transactions with private sellers across North America and Europe. To learn more about OpenGate, please visit www.opengatecapital.com.

