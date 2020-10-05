One UI 2.5 tracker: When will my Samsung Galaxy be updated?

Samsung has updated One UI, its own opinionated take on Google’s Android software, version 2.5. The update first made its debut on the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra, and now the company has committed this update bringing it to at least three generations of past flagships.

What’s new in One UI 2.5

Samsung first released One UI 2.5 on the Note 20. It bundles in updates to many of Samsung’s core apps including the Notes app, wireless Samsung DeX, and Reminders. Notes become far more powerful, allowing users to bookmark sections of audio recordings and edit PDF documents. Samsung’s also added syncing so that you can keep your notes in sync across all your devices.

DeX also becomes a lot more powerful with wireless DeX support. Now you can use any compatible smart TV and instantly create a larger workspace while using your Galaxy phone as a touchpad replacement.

16 early Prime Day deals you can buy NOW

Naturally, the camera gets a lot of focus here as well. Samsung has added a new Pro Video mode to the S20 line, allowing users to shoot in 8K24fps for what they call a cinematic look. It also allows users to control the mic direction, letting them pick up certain sounds while minimizing others.

One UI 2.5 also now lets third-party Android launchers use gesture navigation on Samsung devices. It’s an issue that had long been resolved on Pixels, but it’s nice to see Samsung getting round to it at last.

When will my Samsung Galaxy be updated to One UI 2.5?

Like with all updates, it depends on your phone model and region. Samsung started rolling out One UI 2.5 to the Galaxy S20 and Z Flip in the U.S. back in August, and even older flagships like the S10 and Note 10 have started recieving the update this month. In mid-September, Samsung started rolling out the One UI 2.5 update to Galaxy Tab S6 owners. At the end of the month, the older Galaxy Tab S5e was updated to One UI 2.5 as well.

Here are the devices that are currently being updated to One UI 2.5

Samsung Galaxy Note 10

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 5G

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G

Samsung Galaxy S10

Samsung Galaxy S10 5G

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite

Samsung Galaxy S10+

Samsung Galaxy S10e

Samsung Galaxy S20

Samsung Galaxy S20 5G

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S20+

Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

Here are the rest of the devices Samsung promised would get One UI 2.5

Samsung has promised One UI 2.5 to more devices than the ones listed above. Given the rapid pace of the rollout, it shouldn’t take long before it hits all these devices, though. We anticipate Samsung will roll it out to the Galaxy Fold first, with the older Galaxy S9s being the final devices to get it.The full list of devices follows below:

Samsung Galaxy Fold

Samsung Galaxy Fold 5G

Samsung Galaxy Note 9

Samsung Galaxy S9

Samsung Galaxy S9+

What about One UI 3.0?

One UI. 3.0 is the next big update for Galaxy devices, and it’ll be based on Android 11 when it launches.

Samsung has just started rolling out the One UI 3.0 developer pre-beta for the S20 family to select devices in Korea and the United States. One UI 3.0 itself is expected to be made available for consumers generally around December going by previous Samsung patterns. As for what features and additions Samsung’s prepared to ship alongside Google’s software, we’re not quite clear on that yet. Samsung will reveal more as the beta period goes on, and we’ll update this page when that time comes.