Oilers’ Connor McDavid tests positive for COVID-19

The Edmonton Oilers have announced that earlier Monday, Connor McDavid tested positive for COVID-19. The superstar forward has entered into voluntary self-quarantine at his home and is experiencing mild symptoms.

The Oilers did not include any information about where McDavid was tested, but NHL facilities are not yet open for groups to train together. Those changes are scheduled for Oct. 15, when facilities will follow similar protocols to the return to play phase 2, limiting on-ice groups to 12 people at a time.

Obviously this isn’t an ideal situation, but the Oilers say McDavid is “doing well.” This will likely not be the last player to test positive for the virus as offseason training continues.