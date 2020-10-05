Offset to Headline Livestream Concerts to Support New Emerging Artists

WENN

The Migos rapper has teamed up with a gaming company to give new emerging artists a place to showcase their talents amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

–

Offset is working with bosses at gaming and events company Axis Replay to develop new ways for artists to connect with fans.

As the Covid-19 pandemic continues, live shows remain off the cards, with acts heading online for livestream concerts to keep fans entertained during the crisis.

The format has become the new normal for stars and their followers worldwide and, speaking to Forbes, Offset insists he’s determined to push the concept to the next level with his latest venture.

“Fans and artists have been very patient during this long break,” he explained. “As we are all figuring out ways to get back into a normal way of life, we deserve to experience those great live moments we love.”

“Music is a universal language. It allows us to connect with one another on a happier level. Right now, we can all use that.”

The joint venture – which is operating under a new production company called AXSD Media – features ongoing virtual performances, as part of the AXR+EXP Concert Series, aimed at spotlighting emerging artists.

The series’ next event, slated for 16 October (20), will feature up-and-coming stars like Duke Deuce and YRN Mango as well as Offset himself.

“Being an artist myself, the stage is home,” the Migos star adds. “It was a must that I became a part of an initiative that would not only bring one of a kind live concert experiences but also allow emerging artists to participate, perform and make money. Axis Replay ensured that vision came to life.”

Tickets to the show are available via FutureStream.tv.