A group of robbers ran into the Moncler store in New York’s exclusive Soho neighborhood – and stole $50,000 worth of coats on Friday, has learned.

And after leaving the story, the thieves brazenly ran out in the street, with their arms full of jackets.

Since the lockdown, high-end stores have been routinely robbed – across the city. And has learned that, as a result of the stealing, there’s been a HUGE uptick on the “black market” high-end luxury goods being sold online.

The thieves steal the items – and then put them up for sale online, keeping the cash. Consumers also win – because they get luxury goods at much lower prices.

The big loser is the store.

New York City is facing the steepest rise in crime in recent history. Shooting and murders are up more than 25%, and burglaries and robberies have jumped by close to 50% in some neighborhoods.

Times are tough out here, be safe people . . .

Moncler S.p.A is a luxury fashion brand mostly known for its skiwear. Founded in 1952 by René Ramillon and André Vincent, Moncler took its name from the abbreviation of Monestier-de-Clermont, an Alpine town near Grenoble, France. The brand was bought by the Italian entrepreneur Remo Ruffini in 2003, who listed the company on the stock exchange in 2013.