NRL news, Viliame Kikau charge, Sterlo calls on MRC to show discretion

Rugby league legend Peter Sterling has called on the NRL Match Review Committee to use greater discretion during the finals series to avoid unnecessarily rubbing-out key players for season-defining matches.

The call comes after Panthers big-man Viliame Kikau was slapped with a dangerous throw charge for an incident with Roosters enforcer Jared Waerea-Hargreaves in the eighth minute of the Panthers’ 29-28 qualifying finals victory on Friday.

It sees Kikau sit with a one-match ban looming over his head that could rub him out of a sudden-death preliminary finals clash in two-weeks’ time.

While the incident attracted the eye of the game’s officiators, it was a fairly innocuous challenge that Waerea-Hargreaves walked away from, and Sterling has called on the MRC and judiciary to more appropriately reflect the severity of incidents in their verdicts, particularly in finals.

Viliame Kikau is facing a one-match ban that could see him miss the Panthers’ preliminary finals clash. (Getty) (Getty)

“I’m disappointed you can miss a final for that,” Sterling told Wide World of Sports’ Sterlo’s Wrap.

“Yes, he did lift, but I don’t think he got Jared into a particularly dangerous position. You could see the way that JWH landed that he was okay.

“I understand that there was a case to answer there but I am one of those people who believe that to miss a finals game for that kind of incident, it’s over the top. Especially when I have a look at that and put it up in comparison to Jared’s charge of carless contact, which he gets fined for so he’s fine to play next game, Kikau misses out on a grand final qualifier.

“It’s an annual conversation we have but I do tend to think that sometimes our game should look at the importance of matches in regards to the sentence awarded. I don’t think he should miss a final for that tackle.”

Kikau in hot water for dangerous tackle

The Panthers have indicated that they intend to fight the charge at the NRL Judiciary on Tuesday night, with a maximum of a one-game ban being the limit of punishment for Kikau regardless of if they fail to have the charge overturned.

Waerea-Hargreaves was also cited by the MRC for a careless contact charge but will only face a fine and be eligible to play in the Roosters’ highly-anticipated grand final rematch against the Raiders in the NRL semi-finals on Friday night.