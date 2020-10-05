NRL news, Phil Gould goes nuclear on MRC’s ‘disgraceful’ throw charges

NRL guru Phil Gould has teed off on the Match Review Committee’s decision to charge both Viliame Kikau and Cameron Smith which dangerous throw charges, inviting the potential of a finals suspension.

Kikau was cited for an incident with Roosters enforcer Jared Waerea-Hargreaves in the eighth minute of the Panthers’ 29-28 qualifying finals victory on Friday.

Smith was pinned for a tackle on Dylan Brown midway through Melbourne’s 36-24 win over Parramatta on Saturday night.

While it’s a far more bleak picture for Kikau who will plead his case at the NRL Judiciary on Tuesday night in a bid to have his one-match ban overturned, Smith has his own troubles.

Kikau in hot water for dangerous tackle

He will be walking on eggshells in the preliminary finals and risk a grand final suspension should the Storm emerge victorious due to the carry-over points he accumulated from the charge.

Gould was incensed the MRC had handed down strong punishments in what is such a crucial period for teams remaining in finals, as he unloaded in an almighty spray.

“I can’t see why either of them have been charged. This, again, is really pedantic. It’s stupid,” Gould told Nine’s 100% Footy.

“It’s not just that their legs are above the horizontal, it’s got to be most likely that the first point of contact for the man with the ball has got to be head or neck on the ground.

Dylan Brown of the Eels is tackled by Cameron Smith of the Storm (Getty)

“In neither of those instances could you argue that the first point of contact from the man with the ball was going to be head or neck on the ground. It wasn’t. They were both virtually on the ground.

“We can’t be rubbing people out for that. Whoever is in charge of the match review committee, if that’s his example of a throw tackle, then he needs to be rubbed out.

“That is disgraceful that we are charging a player with a dangerous tackle for that stuff there. That is utterly ridiculous.”

Earlier on Monday, Eels great Peter Sterling called on the MRC to show greater discretion during the finals series to avoid unnecessarily rubbing-out key players for season-defining matches.

Sterlo calls on MRC to show greater discretion

“I’m disappointed you can miss a final for that,” Sterling told Wide World of Sports’ Sterlo’s Wrap.

“Yes, he did lift, but I don’t think he got Jared into a particularly dangerous position. You could see the way that JWH landed that he was okay.

“I understand that there was a case to answer there but I am one of those people who believe that to miss a finals game for that kind of incident, it’s over the top. Especially when I have a look at that and put it up in comparison to Jared’s charge of careless contact, which he gets fined for so he’s fine to play next game, Kikau misses out on a grand final qualifier.

“It’s an annual conversation we have but I do tend to think that sometimes our game should look at the importance of matches in regards to the sentence awarded. I don’t think he should miss a final for that tackle.”