No tax increases in Germany during the pandemic: Economy Minister By

© . FILE PHOTO: News conference after informal talks of the EU Trade Ministers in Berlin
BERLIN () – Germany should not raise taxes during the pandemic, Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said on Monday, adding that there was a case for lowering taxes in some areas, such as for high-earning skilled workers.
“On taxation, I want to make it clear that my view is that no taxes should be raised in this pandemic,” he told ARD Morgen Magazine, adding that Germany had benefited from having a stable tax regime for the past seven years.
He added that there was a case for lowering taxes, especially for high-earning skilled workers, but said Germany had to be reasonable here.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.