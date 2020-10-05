Nicole Kidman Makes Rare Comment About Tom Cruise Marriage

It’s not often that the actress discusses her past relationship with Cruise, but in the interview, she did share more behind-the-scenes memories from their work together with Kubrick and assure readers it was not a bad time.

“This is where the fallacy is: We loved working with him,” she said. “We shot that for two years. We had two kids and were living in a trailer on the lot primarily, making spaghetti because Stanley liked to eat with us sometimes. We were working with the greatest filmmaker and learning about our lives and enjoying our lives on set.”

While they wouldn’t have called the process weird, “We would say, ‘When is it going to end?’ We went over there thinking it was going to be three months. It turned into a year, a year and a half,” she acknowledged. “But you go, As long as I surrender to what this is, I’m going to have an incredible time. Stanley, he wasn’t torturous. He was arduous in that he would shoot a lot. But I’d sit on the floor of his office and talk, and we’d watch animal videos. He said animals were so much nicer than human beings. Though I do remember we were watching a wildlife thing where you saw the lion going after an antelope, and he could hardly watch it. Interesting, isn’t it?”