Nick Chubb injury update: Browns running back placed on IR with MCL injury

Nick Chubb exited Sunday’s game against the Cowboys with an apparent knee injury, head coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed that on Monday.

Chubb has been placed on IR with an MCL injury, but it’s believed not to be season-ending, with a six-week timetable for return, per Adam Schefter.

The Browns running back was rolled up on during pass protection during the second quarter of Sunday’s game and clutched his knee after the contact.

Chubb would get up and walk to the locker room under his own power. The Browns initially designated Chubb’s return as questionable before downgrading him to out.

Chubb is off to a hot start to the 2020 season, etching four touchdowns through his first three games with Cleveland this year, his first with head coach Kevin Stefanski. Chubb had over 1,700 scrimmage yards in 2019 as the team’s primary running back.

In his stead, Kareem Hunt has taken over the carries, scoring a touchdown to help the Browns extend their lead over Dallas.